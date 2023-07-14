Carvin School is a private non-profit, college preparatory, non-denominational, bilingual, bicultural, co-educational institution that is not underwritten by any political or religious organization. The school was incorporated by the Department of State in 1975. The first accreditation was by the Department of Education in 1978.

Carvin School was accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools in 1991 and licensed by the Consejo General de Education in 1992.

Carvin School is student-oriented and its programs are made to suit the student’s needs by functioning efficiently in a bilingual, multi-cultural, and technological society. The faculty and administration have a pragmatic approach to education. The school enjoys a position of prestige in the communities that it serves in Puerto Rico. Students are challenged and stimulated intellectually. They are taught to understand the complexities of the society in which they live. Students develop morally, socially, culturally, and ethically, and are encouraged to experience personal and spiritual growth.