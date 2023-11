TO THE #3X3WT FINAL!



San Juan🇵🇷 qualified to the FIBA3X3 World Tour Final that will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Dec 8-9.

We had a great WT, finishing 12th place from a field of 76 professional teams from all over the world.

Can’t wait for the season finale in Jeddah! pic.twitter.com/azjrNniQhx