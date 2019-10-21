Javier Báez es conocido como "El Mago" por sus habilidades en el diamante. (AP)

El puertorriqueño Javier Báez fue el seleccionado para aparecer en la portada del video juego MLB: The Show 20, anunció hoy Sony.

Báez, de los Cubs de Chicago, apareció en un video de Sony en el que reaccionó a la designación.

“Es increíble, un gran honor ser seleccionado para la portada”, comentó Báez. “Crecí jugando béisbol hasta en videojuegos. La primera vez que estuve en el roster en el PS4 era un reserva y estaba emocionado. Y ahora que puedo estar en la cubierta, y tener el apoyo de los niños, es grande para mí”, abundó el boricua.

El juego MLB: The Show 20 solo estará disponible para la plataforma de Playstation 4 y estará disponible desde el 17 de marzo de 2020.

MLB: The Show es un videojuego que se estrenó en 1998 con el nombre "MLB". Se convirtió en MLB: The Show desde el 2006, y desde entonces ha llevado ese nombre de manera ininterrumpida. Báez es el segundo boricua en aparecer en la portada de esta franquicia, pues Bernie Williams fue el atleta escogido para la edición de 1998. 


