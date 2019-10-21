El puertorriqueño Javier Báez fue el seleccionado para aparecer en la portada del video juego MLB: The Show 20, anunció hoy Sony.
A dream of mine came true today. Could not be more excited to be on the cover of @mlbtheshow… and it’s ????! https://t.co/zqg6sl1UG7 #mlbtheshow #PSPartner #ElMago pic.twitter.com/LEQ10ZwZDh— Javier Báez (@javy23baez) October 21, 2019
Javier Báez is your cover athelete for MLB The Show 20— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) October 21, 2019
Pre-order today ??https://t.co/KaCN6a7xZo??#ElMago @Javy23Baez #Javy #MLBTheShow20 #MLBTheShow @Cubs pic.twitter.com/E6HcrmGHIP
