Thank you to all my supporters around the world !!!! I love you all !!! We got the job done and we on to the next. I’ll be back in the gym next week staying in shape. We still climbing the ladder to greatness every win is a great win but we hunting for the bigger fish in the sea. I want a world title around my waist in less than two years!!! TEAM BERLANGA 🇵🇷