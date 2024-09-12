Opinión
12 de septiembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:CooPACA confirms it is cooperating with Cossec investigation

Aside from the investigation involving the chairman of its board of directors, the cooperative has yet to appoint a CEO

September 12, 2024 - 10:27 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Además de las mejoras en sucursales, CooPACA ha ido haciendo inversiones en tecnología para maximizar los servicios financieros en línea de sus clientes. (Suministrada)
In the midst of Cossec's investigation, it is not known whether the president of CooPACA's board of directors, Luis A. Galarza Pérez, is still in office.
Marian Díaz
By Marian Díaz
Periodista de Negociosmarian.diaz@gfrmedia.com

The Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito de Arecibo (CooPACA) confirmed that it is cooperating with an investigation being conducted by the Puerto Rico Cooperative Insurance and Supervision Corporation (Cossec) into alleged personal benefits received by the president of its board of directors related to the purchase of repossessed properties from the cooperative.

