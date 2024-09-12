Aside from the investigation involving the chairman of its board of directors, the cooperative has yet to appoint a CEO
The Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito de Arecibo (CooPACA) confirmed that it is cooperating with an investigation being conducted by the Puerto Rico Cooperative Insurance and Supervision Corporation (Cossec) into alleged personal benefits received by the president of its board of directors related to the purchase of repossessed properties from the cooperative.
