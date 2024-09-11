The entity that supervises credit unions conducts an “exhaustive investigation” related to transactions involving the president of the board of directors of Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito de Arecibo
September 11, 2024 - 1:45 PM
The Puerto Rico Cooperative Insurance and Supervision Corporation (Cossec) confirmed that it is investigating the case involving the president of the board of directors of Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito de Arecibo (CooPACA), Luis A. Galarza Pérez, who allegedly obtained personal tax benefits from some properties repossessed by said cooperative.
