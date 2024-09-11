Opinión
11 de septiembre de 2024
prima:Cossec initiates investigation against a high-level executive in CooPACA

The entity that supervises credit unions conducts an “exhaustive investigation” related to transactions involving the president of the board of directors of Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito de Arecibo

September 11, 2024 - 1:45 PM

Cossec's president, Mabel Jiménez Miranda, indicated that the regulator will provide information on the investigation it is conducting against the president of CooPACA's directors, Luis A. Galarza, as soon as possible and as the established order allows. (Suministrada)
Marian Díaz
By Marian Díaz
Periodista de Negociosmarian.diaz@gfrmedia.com

The Puerto Rico Cooperative Insurance and Supervision Corporation (Cossec) confirmed that it is investigating the case involving the president of the board of directors of Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito de Arecibo (CooPACA), Luis A. Galarza Pérez, who allegedly obtained personal tax benefits from some properties repossessed by said cooperative.

