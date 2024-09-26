According to the Food Bank, expanding the Nutritional Assistance Program would inject another $1.6 billion into needy families, which would help reduce the food insecurity experienced by 30% of the island’s population
September 26, 2024 - 4:07 PM
According to the Food Bank, expanding the Nutritional Assistance Program would inject another $1.6 billion into needy families, which would help reduce the food insecurity experienced by 30% of the island’s population
September 26, 2024 - 4:07 PM
The Puerto Rico Food Bank continues its fight before the U.S. Congress to include through legislation language that would allow for a transition to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), said Mari Jo Laborde, executive director of the organization.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: