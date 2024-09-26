Opinión
Raúl Juliá
26 de septiembre de 2024
prima:Efforts to bring SNAP to Puerto Rico continue

According to the Food Bank, expanding the Nutritional Assistance Program would inject another $1.6 billion into needy families, which would help reduce the food insecurity experienced by 30% of the island’s population

September 26, 2024 - 4:07 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Puerto Rico had SNAP - then known as the Food Stamp program - until the early 1980s, when it was replaced by PAN, a change that led to an increase in food insecurity, according to the Food Bank. (teresa.canino@gfrmedia.com)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

The Puerto Rico Food Bank continues its fight before the U.S. Congress to include through legislation language that would allow for a transition to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), said Mari Jo Laborde, executive director of the organization.

