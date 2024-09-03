Opinión
3 de septiembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:LUMA Energy blames natural disasters and poor grid maintenance for 19% increase in outages

The consortium responded in writing to a request for information from the Bureau of Energy, which inquired about the causes for the deterioration in the metrics

September 3, 2024 - 4:15 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
According to LUMA, vegetation-related power outages increased by 40% in a single year, despite the $50 million budget designated for this work. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

In responding to recent questions from the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR) about the rising rates of outages recorded in fiscal year 2023-2024, LUMA Energy insisted that the combination of different natural phenomena and the historical deterioration of the power grid have prevented it from reducing both the duration and frequency of outages.

Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
