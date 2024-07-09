Opinión
9 de julio de 2024
88°nubes rotas
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Million-dollar spending in the Treasury Department without the expected results

According to a report by the Comptroller’s Office, the lack of oversight contributed to the systems upgrade project now costing twice as much as anticipated

July 9, 2024 - 10:04 AM

Atenderán reclamaciones de reintegros, errores matemáticos, reintegros acreditados a deudas, reclamaciones de contribución patronal y todo asunto contributivo. (Archivo / GFR Media)
According to the report, in 2018, Treasury signed a contract to implement the Enterprise Resource Planning PeopleSoft v9.2 (ERP) system.
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negocios

The Treasury Department failed to oversee a multimillion-dollar contract that was supposed to help agencies simplify and streamline transactional processes, which in turn, would allow them to comply with the duties of preparing and disclosing government financial reports, according to auditors from the Office of the Comptroller of Puerto Rico (OCPR).

Puerto Rico
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
