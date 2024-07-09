According to a report by the Comptroller’s Office, the lack of oversight contributed to the systems upgrade project now costing twice as much as anticipated
The Treasury Department failed to oversee a multimillion-dollar contract that was supposed to help agencies simplify and streamline transactional processes, which in turn, would allow them to comply with the duties of preparing and disclosing government financial reports, according to auditors from the Office of the Comptroller of Puerto Rico (OCPR).
