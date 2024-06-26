The mall’s president denounces that he has been waiting for months for the power company to energize a new commercial project, and he does not rule out the possibility of starting to operate with generators
June 26, 2024 - 10:26 AM
“What kind of democracy are we living in that the electric company is the one who puts and removes the governors? LUMA Energy controls economic activity in Puerto Rico, controls who does business in Puerto Rico and who does not. It controls when you can operate your business and when you can’t,” said with frustration Aberto Corretjer president of El Cantón Mall and Parque del Cantón, both in Bayamón.
