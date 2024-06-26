Opinión
26 de junio de 2024
89°bruma
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Owner of El Cantón Mall in Bayamón: “LUMA Energy is impoverishing the people of Puerto Rico, this is an abuse”

The mall’s president denounces that he has been waiting for months for the power company to energize a new commercial project, and he does not rule out the possibility of starting to operate with generators

June 26, 2024 - 10:26 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Parque del Cantón consists of three independent businesses, including El Mesón Sándwiches and La Parrilla Argentina. While El Mesón Sándwiches is built and ready to start operations, it has been unable to do so due to the lack of electrical connection. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Marian Díaz
By Marian Díaz
Periodista de Negociosmarian.diaz@gfrmedia.com

“What kind of democracy are we living in that the electric company is the one who puts and removes the governors? LUMA Energy controls economic activity in Puerto Rico, controls who does business in Puerto Rico and who does not. It controls when you can operate your business and when you can’t,” said with frustration Aberto Corretjer president of El Cantón Mall and Parque del Cantón, both in Bayamón.

