The organization Espacios Abiertos (EA) has called on Governor Pedro Pierluisi to convene a special session and advance legislation to address the 15% global tax on foreign entities
August 7, 2024 - 5:52 PM
San Juan - The Puerto Rico government has a little less than five months to pass legislation that would allow the 15% Global Minimum Tax (GMT) to foreign entities operating on the island, or else the treasury would miss the opportunity to receive over $3,843 billion, according to a study conducted by the organization Espacios Abiertos.
