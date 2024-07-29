Opinión
29 de julio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Significant number of projects with a fiscal impact

An OPAL analysis concludes that despite the Fiscal Oversight Board’s calls for discipline, measures that affect the treasury continue to be filed without providing alternatives to offset their impact

July 29, 2024 - 5:58 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Luis Cruz Batista, director de la Oficina de Gerencia y Presupuesto (OGP).
Luis Cruz Batista, director of the Budget Office of the Legislative Assembly (OPAL), who advocated for the continuity of the agency in spite of a change in the control of the Legislative Assembly in next November's elections. (Juan Ángel Alicea Mercado)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

In the last year of the four-year term that is about to end, legislators filed dozens of bills that, had they been approved, would have had a significant fiscal impact, which contrasts with the constant reminders from the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) about adopting principles of fiscal discipline and that are protected by the Promise Act.

