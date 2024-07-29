An OPAL analysis concludes that despite the Fiscal Oversight Board’s calls for discipline, measures that affect the treasury continue to be filed without providing alternatives to offset their impact
July 29, 2024 - 5:58 PM
In the last year of the four-year term that is about to end, legislators filed dozens of bills that, had they been approved, would have had a significant fiscal impact, which contrasts with the constant reminders from the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) about adopting principles of fiscal discipline and that are protected by the Promise Act.
