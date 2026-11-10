Luxury hotel chain Aman Group has announced the addition of Amantaru, a new resort and branded residences project that will form part of the Esencia tourism and residential luxury development in Cabo Rojo, a municipality in the southwestern part of Puerto Rico.

The more than $2 billion development is being spearheaded by Reuben Brothers and Three Rules Capital. The project has faced opposition from several community groups, which argue it would place additional strain on electricity and water infrastructure that is already insufficient to meet the needs of existing communities.

Esencia envisions five hotels with fewer than 500 rooms and suites as well as approximately 1,200 private residences, retail spaces, restaurants, sports facilities, and other amenities spread across roughly 2,000 acres in Cabo Rojo.

The announcement of Amantaru comes as criticism and questions surrounding the project continue, following the approval of its location permit by Puerto Rico’s Permits Management Office on July 31, 2026.

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Amantaru’s unique proposal

Aman’s arrival marks the luxury brand’s entry into the Puerto Rico market and its fourth property in the Caribbean.

El Nuevo Día first reported Aman Group’s arrival at Esencia last August.

Amantaru will feature an Aman-branded spa and wellness center, a beach club, racquet sports courts, and multiple dining venues. Guests and residents will also have access to Esencia’s broader amenities, including two golf courses, equestrian and sports clubs, trails, and water-based activities.

The project will also include branded private residences ranging from 8,968 to 24,904 square feet, each offering between four and eight bedrooms. Aman’s written statement did not specify how many hotel rooms or private residences will be developed in Amantaru.

The company said the project will be designed by architect Marwan Al-Sayed, cofounder of Los Angeles-based architecture firm Masastudio, who previously collaborated with Aman on the development of Amangiri in Utah. According to Aman, the architectural concept will draw inspiration from Puerto Rico’s historic forts and coastal landscapes.

“We are delighted to expand our presence in the Caribbean with a destination that embodies Aman’s core values: seclusion, serenity, and a sensitive integration with the natural environment,” said Vlad Doronin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aman Group.

Direct access

Doronin noted that the company sees growing demand for exclusive hospitality experiences and believes Esencia provides the ideal setting to introduce its hotel and branded residential concept to Puerto Rico.

The company also highlighted that the development will have access to a nearby private airport, included in Esencia’s master plan, featuring hangars and a 6,700-foot runway.

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Founded in 1988, Aman operates nearly 2,900 keys across 36 hotels, resorts, and branded residences in 21 countries, including Japan, China, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Bhutan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Morocco, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Montenegro, the United States, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. The company currently has approximately 11 projects under development.

An aerial rendering of Mandarin Oriental's proposed 106-room-and-suites resort at Esencia. The project also envisions 83 residential villas, and nearly 200 private residences, along with five restaurants, a spa, beach club, swimming pools, among other amenities. (Suministrada)

Mandarin Oriental

To differentiate itself from similar Caribbean developments, Esencia has also secured partnerships with two of the most recognized names in the ultra-luxury hospitality sector: Mandarin Oriental and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.

Mandarin Oriental Group was the first to confirm plans to manage both a hotel and a residential complex at Esencia. The project envisions about 106 rooms and suites, 83 residential villas, and nearly 200 private residences, along with five restaurants, a spa, beach club, swimming pools, a wellness center, and a Rees Jones-designed golf course.

Developers said the project’s design will be led by Studio MK27, the São Paulo-based architecture firm founded by Marcio Kogan, internationally recognized for its contemporary residential and hospitality projects.

Mandarin Oriental has also established environmental targets to reduce its operational footprint. According to the company, less than 1% of its operations use single-use plastics, and it has set goals to increase renewable energy usage and reduce carbon-emissions intensity before 2030.

According to the company’s website, it currently has more than 30 signed projects scheduled to open over the next six years.

Founded in Hong Kong in 1963, Mandarin Oriental is part of the Jardine Matheson Group and currently operates approximately 47 hotels, 16 branded residences, and 44 Exceptional Homes across 30 countries and territories.

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The brand officially entered the Americas in 1987 and has a presence in many sought-after destinations such as Tokyo, Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai, London, Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, Milan, New York, Boston, Santiago, Chile, and Canouan in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, one of its few Caribbean properties.

A rendering of the living rooms envisioned for the Rosewood residences to be developed at Esencia. (Rosewood Group)

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has also confirmed its participation in the Esencia project.

“From day one, our vision for Esencia was to demonstrate that Puerto Rico can compete with the world’s premier tourism destinations. To achieve that, we knew we had to think differently, raise the standard, and attract the brands that define excellence in global hospitality. That is why we are excited to confirm that both Mandarin Oriental and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts are part of Esencia,” said Roberto Ruiz, Chief Operating Officer of Three Rules Capital, in previous written statements to El Nuevo Día.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, part of Rosewood Hotel Group, currently manages 34 hotels, resorts, and residences in 21 countries, totaling approximately 5,000 rooms.

Rosewood Hotel Group, which is part of Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, has a portfolio of 60 properties in 26 countries and approximately 30 projects under development.

Founded in 1979 and employing more than 10,000 people, the company has a presence in destinations such as New York, Washington, D.C., Riviera Maya, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, St. Barts, London, Paris, and Vienna.

The brand is best known for developing luxury hotels inspired by the cultural identity of each destination under its philosophy of “A Sense of Place.”