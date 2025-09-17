Opinión
17 de septiembre de 2025
87°lluvia ligera
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Banco Popular reorganizes operations in North America

The institution said it focuses its resources on competitive products, but did not specify the number of severance payments

September 17, 2025 - 4:02 PM

In addition to the 94 Banco Popular branches with autobanking, there are 20 others that do not have the service, in which case essential transactions will be handled on the premises. (teresa.canino@gfrmedia.com)
The institution did not specify the number of terminations, but El Nuevo Día learned that the vast majority of the terminations occurred at Banco Popular North America.
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

Banco Popular confirmed on Wednesday the dismissal of some of its employees as part of a restructuring process being carried out by the institution, particularly in the United States.

“Following a strategic evaluation process at Popular Bank, our U.S. subsidiary, we are focusing our resources on competitive products that bring greater value to our customers. This involves a series of changes, including the dismissal of some employees, whom we are supporting,” reads a statement from the financial institution.

“We reaffirm our commitment to our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” added the statement.

The institution did not specify the number of terminations, but El Nuevo Día learned that the vast majority of the terminations occurred at Banco Popular North America.

Popular employs approximately 9,000 people in Puerto Rico and the United States.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Banco Popular
Redacción El Nuevo Día
Utilizamos Redacción El Nuevo Día como firma, cuando el periodista o miembro de nuestra Redacción escribe una información basada en un comunicado de prensa o un informe policiaco, sin que medie...
