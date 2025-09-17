Banco Popular reorganizes operations in North America

Banco Popular confirmed on Wednesday the dismissal of some of its employees as part of a restructuring process being carried out by the institution, particularly in the United States.

“Following a strategic evaluation process at Popular Bank, our U.S. subsidiary, we are focusing our resources on competitive products that bring greater value to our customers. This involves a series of changes, including the dismissal of some employees, whom we are supporting,” reads a statement from the financial institution.

“We reaffirm our commitment to our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” added the statement.

The institution did not specify the number of terminations, but El Nuevo Día learned that the vast majority of the terminations occurred at Banco Popular North America.

Popular employs approximately 9,000 people in Puerto Rico and the United States.

