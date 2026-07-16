Econo will identify products for customers who use Ozempic and Mounjaro

To address the needs of consumers who are using GLP-1 medications — whose most recognized brands are Ozempic and Mounjaro — used for diabetes management and weight control, Supermercados Econo announced that it will highlight products on its shelves that benefit these customers.

According to a press release, the products will be identified as “GLP-1 Friendly” in the chain’s weekly shoppers. Through this initiative, the company hopes to make it easier for consumers to select foods that are compatible with the treatments they are receiving.

The Consumer Snapshot report recently published by the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution (MIDA) found that households with at least one GLP-1 user — whose most recognized brands are Ozempic and Mounjaro — reduce their food spending by between 6% and 9%. This is because one of the effects of these medications is precisely to reduce appetite.

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According to the study, the main spending reductions are in items such as cookies, chocolates, potato chips and soft drinks. The overall estimate is that the annual reduction in food spending will reach $48 billion between now and 2034.

Econo will identify products that may help these customers by offering purchase options “that support appetite control, weight management and glycemic stability, aspects associated with GLP-1-based medications and therapies.”

The list will include products containing more than seven grams of protein, more than three grams of soluble and insoluble fiber, as well as more nutritious options.

“With this initiative, Supermercados Econo seeks to inform and empower consumers to make more conscious purchasing decisions, facilitate the quick identification of options aligned with nutrition recommendations under GLP-1 treatments, and work with suppliers to expand the variety of products available,” the company stated.

“At Supermercados Econo, we are committed to providing clarity and options to our customers. Identifying GLP-1 Friendly products in the weekly shopper is a practical step to support those who are seeking to follow their dietary regimen alongside medical treatments,” said Viviana Mass, senior marketing manager at Supermercados Econo.

The chain will provide tips on the use of GLP-1 Friendly products through its social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram). These products will be identified with a distinctive logo in the weekly shopper.

“The selection of the weekly products has been developed as a team effort together with licensed nutritionist Mariely Rosado, a nutrition specialist in retail,” Mass stated.

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