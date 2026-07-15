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15 de julio de 2026
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Ponce will welcome the world’s largest cruise ship in 2027: these are the dates

The Legend of the Seas will make two stops in Ponce as part of its inaugural itinerary

July 15, 2026 - 12:01 PM

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Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas cruise ship. (Suministrada)
Andrea Guemárez Soto
By Andrea Guemárez Soto
Periodista de Breaking Newsandrea.guemarez@gfrmedia.com

The Legend of the Seas, considered the largest cruise ship in the world, will arrive at the Port of Ponce in 2027 with two scheduled stops on March 31 and April 14 as part of its inaugural itinerary.

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The announcement was made in a press release by Governor Jenniffer González Colón and the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), Willianette Robles Cancel.

The vessel, which belongs to Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class, has the capacity to accommodate up to 7,000 passengers, in addition to a crew of approximately 2,350 people.

According to the officials, on both dates the cruise ship will arrive at the Port of Ponce at 10:00 a.m. and depart at 6:00 p.m., giving visitors about eight hours to explore the historical, cultural, culinary, and natural attractions of the Ciudad Señorial and other municipalities in the southern region.

The government estimates that the two port calls will generate an economic impact of approximately $1 million, benefiting businesses, restaurants, tour operators, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

“The arrival of the largest cruise ship in the world in Ponce represents an important vote of confidence in Puerto Rico and in the enormous tourism potential of the southern region,” said González Colón.

The governor stated that the vessel’s visit is part of efforts to strengthen the cruise industry and generate greater economic activity in the municipalities.

For her part, Robles Cancel said the two stops are part of PRTC’s efforts to expand operations by major cruise lines on the island and bring the benefits of this tourism activity to other regions of Puerto Rico.

“These two stops represent an important boost for the economy of Ponce and the entire southern region, while strengthening our strategy of diversifying tourism and continuing to develop our regional ports,” she said.

The Legend of the Seas is scheduled to enter service in 2026.

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This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

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Breaking NewsPonceJenniffer GonzálezRoyal CaribbeanPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Andrea Guemárez Soto
Andrea Guemárez SotoArrow Icon
Trabajé como productora de contenido para Equilátera. Como parte de ello, redacté breves reportajes sobre temas de salud que se publicaron como suplementos en El Nuevo Día y Primera Hora. Además,...
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