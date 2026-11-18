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Spain sees Puerto Rico as a strategic gateway for U.S. market expansion
Addressing double taxation will be critical to strengthening Puerto Rico’s competitiveness for foreign investment.
November 18, 2026 - 11:05 PM
November 18, 2026 - 11:05 PM
Puerto Rico and Spanish economies may benefit even more from the many trade, commercial and investment opportunities and expertise available if only the U.S. territory’s double-taxation hurdle is removed, according to Spain’s Secretary of State for Trade, Amparo López Senovilla.
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