Tourism Company launches helpline for passengers affected by flight cancellations

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR) launched a helpline on Tuesday to provide guidance and assistance to passengers whose flights from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) have been affected by recent cancellations caused by wildfires in Canada, which have disrupted routes to the northeastern United States.

The agency announced in a post on its social media accounts that travelers who need guidance or assistance can call 1-800-981-7575.

The initiative comes after Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC., confirmed on Monday that approximately 20 flights to cities in the eastern United States, particularly New York, were canceled, affecting more than 3,100 passengers.

The airport’s press spokesperson, Damarisse Martínez, confirmed in a phone call with El Nuevo Día that as of Tuesday only one additional cancellation had been reported.

The initial cause of the disruptions is smoke from wildfires in Canada, which reduced visibility at several airports in the northeastern United States, particularly at New York.

PUBLICIDAD

As explained on Monday by the director of operations for the private airline, Nelman Nevárez, most of the cancellations involved flights from JetBlue to or from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), one of the airline’s main hubs.

In addition, a flight operated by Delta Air Lines from New York was reported to have been canceled.

However, the company urged passengers to check the status of their flights directly with their respective airlines, which are responsible for notifying passengers of any changes to their itineraries.

For its part, the CTPR urged people whose flights have been canceled or delayed to use the helpline for guidance while conditions affecting air operations on the East Coast continue to be monitored.

---