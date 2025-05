For more than half a century, each new Puerto Rican day has been born accompanied by, let it be redundant, El Nuevo Día, the newspaper from which all of us who work here defend the values that define our society and promote and defend the debate of ideas that we believe can lead us to a better future.

Today, May 18, the 55th anniversary of our first publication, we renew our vows to the Puerto Rican people and reaffirm our commitment to continue to be the forum in which every day we report, discuss and analyze all the issues, positive and negative, that are of interest to our people and that, in their evolution, are what make us a people that conceives itself as a unit with a common destiny.

Since May 18, 1970, when a small but courageous group of reporters, photographers, graphic artists and administrative staff, under the leadership of two visionaries, Carlos Castañeda and Antonio Luis Ferré, until the edition, print or digital, that you read today, the commitment of El Nuevo Día has not changed in the slightest: to bring Puerto Rico truthful, quality, important information that helps our citizens understand the deeper nature of the society in which they live.

Much has changed during the last two decades in the media landscape. News that used to be printed on industrial printing presses and physically distributed house to house by carriers is now distributed in moments through cyberspace by means of devices that were unthinkable 55 years ago, such as computers and smart phones.

For the media, including El Nuevo Día, the change has not been without difficulties. But the management of this newspaper anticipated the changes since the mid-1990s, prepared for them and, today, more than a newspaper, we are a multimedia platform. Our ability to distribute information in multiple formats keeps us as Puerto Rico’s leading media outlet, a privilege that, of course, we do not take lightly, but with a great sense of responsibility and gratitude.

What has not changed during this time, nor will it change, is El Nuevo Día’s commitment to the truth, to accountability, to the free flow of ideas, to the freedoms of thought, expression and belief, to human rights and to the most vulnerable communities. During the past 55 years, there has not been an important idea for Puerto Rico that has not been raised or discussed in this newspaper, through whose pages the leading thinkers and scholars of our reality have passed and continue to pass.

At a time when liberal democracy is faltering in different latitudes, alarming authoritarian tendencies are emerging where it would have been unimaginable not long ago, and even universal values such as freedom of the press are being called into question, the role of a free, committed and courageous media is more important than ever. El Nuevo Día has been a bastion of the defense of democratic values throughout its history and, in this critical time, we reaffirm our commitment to democracy, freedom and progress.

Don Antonio Luis Ferré, founding president of this media, explained our mission: “as a means of communication, with independent criteria, we keep the citizen informed, we serve as a free forum for ideas and we transmit democratic and cultural values to build a more just society”. This is the idea that has animated this newspaper for 55 years and will continue to do so in the future. Everything has changed, but nothing has changed in the media ecosystem: the same values as always remain today and it is the commitment of all the staff of El Nuevo Día to continue defending them always, against all odds.

