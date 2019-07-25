After a long wait, amid protests outside La Fortaleza, Ricardo Rosselló Nevares announced, almost midnight, that he will resign as governor of Puerto Rico.



The resignation will be effective on Friday, August 2, at 5:00 p.m. It will not be until then that the governor will begin the transition to a new government, and immediately said that, according to the Puerto Rican constitution, Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez will be his successor.

“Always, even in times of tribulation, I have felt that it was my responsibility to complete my work within the term prescribed by law. I was willing to face any challenge, fully understanding that I would prevail against any accusation or process,” said the governor in a message transmitted by La Fortaleza's Facebook account.

“Today, I feel that to continue in this position would make it difficult for the success that I have achieved to endure. After hearing the complaint, talking to my family, thinking about my children and in prayer, I have made the following decision, with detachment, today I announce that I will be resigning from governor post,” he said an almost 14-minute statement.

Plunged into a political crisis, with a damaged reputation and almost 17 months before the end of his term, Rosselló Nevares became the first Puerto Rican governor to leave La Fortaleza without a general election. Reports on his imminent resignation circulated since Tuesday evening.

"I finish my mandate and what I wish most is peace and progress for my people," emphasized the outgoing governor.

He anticipated that, in the next few days, he will be working on “pending issues” regarding the transition process.

“We will be working together to have a responsible and transparent transition process,” Vázquez said in a written statement. “Once the resignation is official, if necessary, I will assume the historic mandate that the Constitution of Puerto Rico commends.”

El Nuevo Día learned that Rosselló Nevares’ decision will not stop the impeachment process that formally began yesterday in the Puerto Rico House of Representatives.

Nor will it stop the national strike called for today, at 9:00 a.m., with a march from the Golden Mile, San Juan´s financial center, to the Hiram Bithorn stadium. The demonstration led Plaza Las Américas to announce last night that it will close operations today, the second day in a week.

After 6:00 p.m., Secretary of Public Affairs Anthony Maceira, had advanced – in a messy exchange with local and international media – that Rosselló Nevares would address the island sometime during the night. The message was posted after 11:30 p.m.

While uncertainty invaded the air, protests demanding the governor´s resignation became more and more intense.

When Maceira spoke, rumors suggested that the governor would resign around 5:00 p.m. After 7:00 pm, House Speaker Carlos "Johnny" Méndez, convened an extraordinary session today, at 1:00 pm, to formally begin the Rosselló Nevares impeachment process.

Méndez sent New Progressive Party (NPP) representatives a message – which El Nuevo Día could access – informing they were called to discuss the creation of the 'Special Commission to start the impeachment Process of the Governor of Puerto Rico, honorable Ricardo Rosselló Nevares'.

The House leader made that decision hours after revealing that the report by three independent jurists commissioned to determine if there were grounds for an impeachement process against Rosselló Nevares concluded that there were five offenses stemming from the leaked profane and offensive Telegram chat between the govenor and 11 of his top aides.

According to the report signed by attorneys Francisco Reyes Caparrós, Luis Enrique Rodríguez and José Enrique Colón Santana, found the governor committed four serious offenses and one misdemeanor, including illicitly using public resources and services for partisan purposes, as well as allowing government officials and contractors to misuse public funds and time for non-government work.

may have committed the serious crimes of illicit use of public works or services, embezzlement of public funds and negligence in compliance with duty.

He is also accused of misdemeanor of the Government Ethics Act, specifically articles 4.2 (b) and 4.2 (k): which implies serious disregard for the laws and our social order.”

By press time, no one had referred to the content of the report at Santa Catalina Palace.

Bad communication

Bad communication prevailed yesterday at La Fortaleza, as has happened since July 16, when Rosselló Nevares held his last press conference.

Maceira spoke just two minutes and he did not allow journalists to ask him questions.

“I know these are historical moments. I know these are complicated moments that none of us have experienced before. I ask for your patience and I thank you for being here,” said Maceira, surrounded by four security agents.

“I am here to confirm different speculations that have been running during today (yesterday) and expressions that were made for hours by our colleagues in the Legislative Assembly. Today (yesterday), Governor Ricardo Rosselló will be addressing the people of Puerto Rico directly, in a message that he’s working on right now, ”he said.

Despite reporters insistence, Maceira did not confirm if Rosselló Nevares message would confirm his resignation.

Reporters waited for two hours for Maceira to offer his statements. Initially, he was scheduled to speak at La Fortaleza’s press room, but it was later moved to the stairs "for security issues," said spokeswoman Myriam Quiñones.

After his brief statements, several employees closed the first floor windows of La Fortaleza to prevent journalists, who were in the courtyard, from looking inside the building.

At noon, Maceira issued a press release stating that Rosselló Nevares had not resigned and was still in Puerto Rico. Versions indicated that the governor and his family had left the island early in the morning.

“As (Rosselló Nevares) said yesterday (Tuesday), he is in a process of reflection and listening to the people. Whatever decision he makes, it will be officially communicated, as usual,” the official said.

Meeting cancelled

Rumor were incessant and suggested that Rosselló Nevares had called agency heads to a meeting in La Fortaleza at 4:00 p.m. Black trucks drove into La Fortaleza back entrance, near La Rogativa. But 10 minutes before the start, the meeting was canceled for security reasons, according to sources. No official spoke about the situation.

Rosselló Nevares’ presence in La Fortaleza was confirmed by his main legal and labor advisor, Carlos Saavedra. The also former Secretary of Labor told Telenoticias (Channel 2) that the governor had been in meetings all day, but avoided confirming whether his resignation was discussed.

Meanwhile, an Associated Press photo shows first lady Beatriz Rosselló opening La Fortaleza main gate to let her dogs out.

The impeachment process

On the formal start of the impeachment process, PNP House majority leader Gabriel Rodríguez Aguiló confirmed that Méndez convened the body.

“The House has been self-convened by its president to address the governor’s impeachment process. But we waited for an announcement at 5:00 p.m., then at 6:00, then at 7 and by 8 it was not made and we are going to act,” said the lawmaker hours before the governor confirmed his resignation.

The House Speaker said yesterday he has the 34 votes to begin the impeachment process.

He chose to act under the Constitution Article III, Section 21 which establishes that the House starts the impeachment process, that the body can convene and formulate an accusation with the concurrence of two-thirds of its members. According to the Constitution, it is up to the Senate to judge with the approval of three-quarters of its members.

The 10-page report commissioned by the House determined there are many instances in the chat in which the governor allowed his closest collaborators and contractors to misuse time and public funds for work contrary to the law and regulations.

“The process began. The only way to stop the process is for the governor to resign. If he does not resign, we will continue until the end,” Méndez warned.

Méndez said he had to "analyze" whether he would deliver the document to federal authorities. In fact, he never specified whether he would refer it to the Justice Department.

El Nuevo Día learned that, dispite an attempt, the governor did not want to appoint a Secretary of State, who, upon his resignation, would become the governor.