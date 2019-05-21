The push that dozens of farmers are giving to the recovery of farms and infrastructure seriously affected by the 2017 hurricanes reflects the great potential that the agro-industrial sector has in the development of Puerto Rico’s economy.

The achievements reported after the disruption caused by the hurricanes are examples of what perseverance and planning can bring. These efforts should be used to work on an agricultural project that allows us to benefit from food sustainability on our island.

There has been a significant investment of $6.4 million to grow pineapple in the northern area again. 230 acres –out of the 450 acres available for growing pineapple-, are already providing fresh fruit to supermarkets and department stores on the island. Partnerships with important businesses have facilitated sales.

Given the good initial performance, Campo Alegre, which operates in Barceloneta, plans to recruit more staff to increase its production. Currently, 70 percent of the pineapple consumed here is imported, a proportion that could be reduced, according to agro-entrepreneurs.

In the pig farmers sector, although only 5 percent is locally produced, by the end of 2018 consumers support led to a product sold out. Therefore, they are preparing to supply 10 percent of the local demand, but they are asking for legislation to protect them against the significant import of that meat.

Coffee growers, who are resuming their efforts with a cooperative project, point out that it is necessary to plant 18 million coffee trees in the short term. The hurricane destroyed 85 percent of the trees. They are betting on a model of financial self-sufficiency supported by 513 members gathered in Procafé, a nonprofit organization whose operations cover about 20 towns.

The effort of coffee growers represents a clear message on how powerful collaboration is for a common goal. It is hopeful that, in addition to seeking the recovery of the industry, this farmers’ alliance plans to diversify planting, as happens in other sectors. Their plan looks organized and they have even published a manual of good planting practices as a guide for the coffee sector.

There is an innovative effort in hydroponic crops, in organic crops, and in non-traditional crops such as cocoa. The Farmers Association estimates that the island has the capacity to produce up to 60 percent of what it consumes. Today the proportion is limited to 10 percent.

We have already stated that, in view of the decrease in the consumption of fresh milk, this industry is diversifying its products. Today it markets cheese, evaporated milk and exports pre-pasteurized fresh milk to the Dominican Republic.

To achieve this goal, which implies sustaining and expanding the initiatives that are beginning to generate good results in crops as varied as pineapple, coffee, vegetables, beef, and pork, it is crucial to have greater government. Investment must transcend subsidies to make up for losses related to the hurricanes.

At the same time, it is convenient that more business and trade alliances interested in distributing and selling local products flourish. Besides, it is essential that Puerto Ricans increasingly consume and prioritize local agricultural products, which are generated with new technology and strict quality controls, among other properties that allow them to compete and outdo imported products.

Our farmers have moved to a more entrepreneurial vision. They embrace collaboration with local and international businesses for distribution and sales. Among other changes, they have adjusted their marketing and production strategies. They are taking steps in the right direction.