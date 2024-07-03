“Beverly Hills Cop Axel F”, the new sequel, makes its debut on Netflix’s digital platform, and is not an exercise of nostalgia. From the songs on the soundtrack to specific scenes, the entire film is designed to remember how great and original it was to have Eddie Murphy as the star of the film where he mixed comedy with action, just like in 1984. Considering that this is not the first time producers have tried to recreate that magic, it is pertinent to say that just because the film is a rehash doesn’t mean it isn’t entertaining or funny.