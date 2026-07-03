Aid from Bad Bunny Arrives in Venezuela

After speaking out publicly at a concert about the twin earthquakes that have caused thousands of deaths and injuries in Venezuela, the singer Bad Bunny sent aid that arrived today in the Latin American country.

Thousands of pallets loaded with essential supplies were captured in a video posted by Puerto Rican journalist Rafael Lenin López. In total, the aid amounts to about 42,000 pounds of essential supplies, he wrote in the post.

Yesterday, Thursday, Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, expressed her gratitude for the solidarity shown by 147 countries, as well as by artists such as Bad Bunny.

“I’d like to thank the international artists—Bad Bunny, among others—who sent aid,” said Rodríguez at a press conference, after noting that heads of state from around the world, agencies, companies, and organizations have offered their support.

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The Puerto Rican artist spoke out at a concert in London during his “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTos” tour about the tragedy of the 7.2- and .5-magnitude earthquakes that struck on June 24.

“No matter where I am in the world, there’s always one flag I see very often, and that’s Venezuela’s. Today more than ever, to our brothers and sisters in Venezuela, all of us Latinos around the world stand in solidarity with you. We send you a big hug and lots of strength,” said Bad Bunny.

He added to his Venezuelan followers: “You are a very brave and strong nation, and I know you will be able to overcome this.”

The president also said Thursday that, in the first few hours after the earthquakes, she received calls from 72 heads of state and government, and that she assured them all that “our first priority is to save lives; we need rescue workers—no objections, no political considerations.”

He also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump; Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez; Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni; and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for their support.

Other Puerto Rican artists have teamed up with local businesses to help those affected by the earthquakes.

Daddy Yankee, beauty queens, and other local artists joined the effort to collect essential supplies at the collection center at Hiram Bithorn Stadium established by the Multinational Foundation.

In addition, several prominent figures participated in another initiative organized by the nonprofit organization Cáritas Puerto Rico in partnership with Aerostar, Grupo VRDG, and Automatic Group Puerto Rico. Among them was former Major League Baseball player Yadier Molina, singer Tito “El Bambino” and Pastor Héctor Delgado, formerly known as “Héctor El Father.” Influencers Isander Pérez and Michael Flores also contributed by sending 10,000 pounds of supplies.

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Similarly, Nicky Jam traveled to the country on a private plane with boxes of medicine, canned food, essential baby supplies, and other products.

With information from the EFE news agency.

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