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16 de agosto de 2026
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prima:“The true medicine is found on the streets”: Puerto Rican pediatrician receives recognition in the U.S. for decades of humanitarian work

Dr. Jesús Alvelo Santiago, a native of Aibonito, has spent more than 30 years providing medical care to impoverished and isolated communities in Latin America and the Caribbean alongside the Medical Alliance for Relief

August 16, 2026 - 11:05 AM

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Dr. Jesús Alvelo was honored with the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award from the American Academy of Pediatrics for his decades of volunteer work. (Pablo Martínez Rodríguez)
Benjamín Torres Gotay
By Benjamín Torres Gotay
Subdirector de Proyectos Especialesbenjamin.torres@gfrmedia.com

At the end of last July, Jesús Alvelo Santiago, a Puerto Rican pediatrician, was returning to his lodging after a long and exhausting day doing volunteer work in Ensanche Isabelita, an impoverished and overcrowded community on the outskirts of Santo Domingo, when he received a text message from his wife: the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) had selected him for recognition for his decades of humanitarian work across virtually all of the Americas.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Benjamín Torres Gotay
Benjamín Torres GotayArrow Icon
Benjamín Torres Gotay es periodista y escritor. Nacido en noviembre de 1968 en Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, ha ejercido el periodismo desde 1992. Posee un Bachillerato en Periodismo de la Universidad...
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