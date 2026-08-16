At the end of last July, Jesús Alvelo Santiago, a Puerto Rican pediatrician, was returning to his lodging after a long and exhausting day doing volunteer work in Ensanche Isabelita, an impoverished and overcrowded community on the outskirts of Santo Domingo, when he received a text message from his wife: the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) had selected him for recognition for his decades of humanitarian work across virtually all of the Americas.