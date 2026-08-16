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“The true medicine is found on the streets”: Puerto Rican pediatrician receives recognition in the U.S. for decades of humanitarian work
Dr. Jesús Alvelo Santiago, a native of Aibonito, has spent more than 30 years providing medical care to impoverished and isolated communities in Latin America and the Caribbean alongside the Medical Alliance for Relief
August 16, 2026 - 11:05 AM