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9 de septiembre de 2026
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prima:Archaeological discovery in Loíza could represent the early stages of integration among Africans, Indigenous people, and Spaniards in Puerto Rico

The discovery of these artifacts was the result of a routine process

September 9, 2026 - 10:50 AM

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The research team, led by archaeologist Federico Freytes, was in charge of the excavation and will proceed with the study of the artifacts found. (Suministrada .)
Víctor Ramos Rosado
By Víctor Ramos Rosado
Periodista de Entretenimientovictor.ramos@gfrmedia.com

They are only fragments, but piece by piece, a story is beginning to take shape. It started with a routine, federally required process that must be completed before any construction project funded with U.S. government money can begin. That is how an archaeological investigation in Loíza uncovered new evidence that could represent the process of intercultural integration among Africans, Indigenous people, and Spaniards: the emergence of a new cultural identity, in the form of a vessel.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Víctor Ramos Rosado
Víctor Ramos RosadoArrow Icon
Víctor Ramos Rosado es periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vida en El Nuevo Día. Cubre temas relacionados con cultura, entretenimiento, música, literatura y gastronomía. Se especializa en periodismo narrativo y...
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