They are only fragments, but piece by piece, a story is beginning to take shape. It started with a routine, federally required process that must be completed before any construction project funded with U.S. government money can begin. That is how an archaeological investigation in Loíza uncovered new evidence that could represent the process of intercultural integration among Africans, Indigenous people, and Spaniards: the emergence of a new cultural identity, in the form of a vessel.