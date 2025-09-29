Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

After successfully culminating his musical residency “No me quiero ir de aquí­” at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, Bad Bunny will take on a new challenge after the NFL announced on Sunday that he will be the headlining performer at the "Super Bowl LX", scheduled for February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The game will be broadcast on NBC.

The official announcement was made during halftime of Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. Before that, the Puerto Rican artist made a publication in his X profile, where he indicated that he would play “only one date” in the United States.

“The emotion I feel, more than for me, is for those who ran countless yards so that I could score a touchdown... for my people, my culture and our history. Go tell your grandmother that we will be at the SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW,” the Puerto Rican said in a written statement.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. It’s an honor to have him on the biggest stage in the world,” said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, founder of Roc Nation, which will present the halftime show in conjunction with Apple Music.

This would be the second time that the Puerto Rican artist performs on this important stage, one of the most watched television events in the United States and the world.

In 2020, he was one of the guests at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, headlined by singers Shakira and Jennifer López.

Last Saturday, September 20, Bad Bunny beat the record for the most-watched performance by a single artist on Amazon Music thanks to the live stream of the closing of his music residency, the platform reported.

The production dethroned all audience records and marked a historic moment for both the streaming service and Latin music, Amazon Music said in a statement.

The performance was the 31st of his residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, a sold-out concert series.

His presentation is an extra stop in the middle of what will be the “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour” that will kick off on November 21, 2025 until July 22, 2026.

In February of next year he will perform in Santiago, Chile, from February 5 to 7, resuming the tour on February 13 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The interpreter of “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” will tour the countries of the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Japan, Poland, Italy, Belgium and France.

