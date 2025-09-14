Chencho and Lin-Manuel Miranda debut in Bad Bunny’s house

The 29th show, the penultimate of the 30 concerts that Bad Bunny will offer in his unrepeatable musical residency “Yo no me quiero ir de aquí”, added big surprises for the more than 15,000 fans who attended Saturday night at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

As the curtain is about to “fall” on the historic residence -to which Bad Bunny invited several figures from the music and acting worlds- the famous pink house stage now has Christmas lights in anticipation of the festive season.

The first surprise of the night, in addition to the Christmas decorations, was the participation of the vocalist María Zardoya, of the indie-pop band The Marías to perform the song “Otro atardecer” from the Flamboyán tree located on the main stage. The band collaborated with Bad Bunny on the record production “Un verano sin ti”.

María Zardoya, as well as urban exponent Jay Wheeler, performed a duet with the urban star on Saturday, September 6.

The other surprises of the musical evening, which have sparked a tourism bonanza in Puerto Rico, came in the energetic marquee party with special guests. Chencho Corleone was responsible for igniting the Choliseo to the rhythm of the hit “Me porto bonito”, a song that also appears on the album “Un verano sin ti”.

Also on the balcony of the casita were the urban exponents MC Ceja and Tito “El Bambino”, the latter was a special guest at the ninth performance of the residency.

Another who enjoyed the concert was award-winning playwright, actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who watched the concert from the balcony of the casita.

Spanish singer Bad Gyal took the opportunity to dance from the little pink house.

Today, Sunday, the residency culminates with concert number 30, as long as Bad Bunny and his team do not announce new dates.