The sixth crown stays home! Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto won Miss Universe 2026, becoming the second to win the coveted crown on its own soil and in front of thousands of fellow Boricuas who witnessed an unforgettable night at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico.

Amidst the emotion, applause, and Boricua pride, Barreto became the pageant’s new queen, putting an end to Puerto Rico’s two-decade wait for the crown’s return to the island.

Barreto is the first mother and married contestant to win the crown.

From the moment she stepped onto the stage, the Puerto Rican managed to stand out among contestants from different countries and capitalize on her success in the preliminary competition, where she was one of the highest-scoring participants.

The Dominican Republic finished as first runner-up, followed by Venezuela in the second runner-up spot. Meanwhile, the Philippines and New Zealand rounded out the top finalists, taking third and fourth place, respectively.

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During the swimsuit competition, she dazzled with an impeccable runway walk that once again sparked euphoria in the crowd and secured her a spot in the Top 12.

Jennifer Barreto holds hands with Dominican Republic contestant Melissa Núñez, seen from behind, seconds before actor Mario Lopez names the San Sebastian Miss Universe. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)

The evening gown presentation was quite different from previous years, featuring the return of the “Little Sisters Universe” tradition, which came back for this edition.

Prior to entering the runway for her final performance, Barreto received a rose from a girl wearing the United States sash.

Barreto wore a dress of Puerto Rican designer Luis Antonio called “Five Crowns, One Legacy,” a tribute to the five previous Puerto Rican queens.

The Q&A sessions played a key part in Barreto’s performance. While the model answered the first question in English, she answered the second in English.

Barreto marks the sixth time Puerto Rico has won the universal title. She follows the steps of Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise Quiñones (2001), and Zuleyka Rivera (2006). The outgoing queen, Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch, crowned Barreto with the new crown, “The Radiance of the Eternal Legacy”.