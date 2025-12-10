The family of Rafael Ithier reveal details about the musician’s funeral following his will

The family of the founder, director and owner of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Rafael Ithier Natal, announced on Wednesday afternoon the details of his funeral after the musician passed away on December 6.

Through El Gran Combo’s Instagram account they informed the country of the official details of the funeral that will be offered in honor of his life and legacy.

“In accordance with the last will of Ithier, a mass will be celebrated, as the only funeral act, at the San Juan Bautista Cathedral in Old San Juan on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 10:30 a.m.," the communication reads.

“This celebration will be open to the public, so that the people of Puerto Rico and all those who admired his work around the world can pay tribute to him,” he continued.

They also provided details of the burial, which will be a private one.

“In compliance with Ithier’s wishes, the burial will take place at a later date, in a private ceremony reserved for the family. The resting place of his remains will be notified at a later date," he concluded.

In the meantime, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico will continue with their artistic agenda and established commitments, at least for the holiday season.

The group will perform on Saturday, December 13 at the “The Sounds of Puerto Rico: Christmas Edition”, and on Friday, December 19, they will arrive at La Placita in Santurce.

