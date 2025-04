Of the more than 225,000 outage events that the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and LUMA Energy officially recorded between fiscal years 2019 and 2024, 57,858 - or one in four - were classified under the “vegetation” cause, which the private consortium - which assumed responsibility for the grid in June 2021 - has preliminarily pointed to as the reason for the general blackout that took place last Holy Wednesday.