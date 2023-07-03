💬See comments
Police identified yesterday Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez, 23, as the suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old tourist last Saturday night on a beach in Isla Verde, Carolina. An incident that left two other people injured.
Monday, July 3, 2023 - 1:59 p.m.
