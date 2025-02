Santa Isabel - Adrihan Torres Santiago arrived at the Villa del Mar Community Library, in this municipality, shortly before 3:00 p.m. carrying a huge weight on his adolescent shoulders. That day, on a Tuesday, in the high school where he attends tenth grade, he was told for the first time in class about trigonometry, one of the branches of mathematics, in terms and concepts he had never heard before and which made him feel lost and overwhelmed.