For 25 years, the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico (MAPR) has developed into one of the most outstanding cultural spaces in San Juan. This year, 2025, the institution celebrates its silver anniversary, and its staff has developed an agenda of cultural events open to everyone. Since its inauguration in 2000, the MAPR has sought to be a key space in the conservation, research and exhibition of Puerto Rican art, as well as a bridge between the community and its cultural identity.