16 de noviembre de 2025
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:A tiny world exposed: Puerto Rican engineer captures species as small as one millimeter

Alicia Luna Rodríguez uses macrophotography to capture a universe of animals that are almost invisible due to their size

November 16, 2025 - 10:36 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Leaf-cutter ant. Photo captured in Costa Rica by Alicia Luna Rodríguez. (Suministrada .)
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
By Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Periodista de Noticiasgenesis.ibarra@gfrmedia.com

Amid the thickness of the plants and droplets of dew in the first light of dawn, an industrial engineer with a love for nature discovered a hidden universe. With her camera and specialized equipment, she reveals creatures as tiny as one millimeter in size—part of a world invisible to the naked eye: from an intimidating yellow sac spider on a branch and a leaf-cutter ant carrying loot larger than itself, to a unique species endemic to Puerto Rico (Sericoceros krugii) often found on sea grape trees.

Puerto Rico
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez es periodista graduada en Comunicaciones de la Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, con experiencia en periodismo digital, radio y prensa escrita. Realizó su transición del mundo académico al...
