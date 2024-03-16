Opinión
16 de marzo de 2024
A true craftsman and he’s just a teenager

Ever Cancel-Muñoz is certified by the Industrial Development Company in pyrography

16 de marzo de 2024 - 3:00 AM

Ever Cancel visits several craft fairs, including the Rincon Art Walk. (XAVIER GARCIA)
Diana Ojeda
Por Diana Ojeda

Aguada.- Ever Cancel-Muñoz would always accompany his mother to the mosaic workshops she would take to specialize as an artisan. He watched her during the process, helped her with the sketches, cutting and gluing some details onto her art pieces. He also accompanied her to the artisan fairs in which she participates.

It was at one of those fairs where he met Jorge Ruiz, an artisan from San Sebastián. He gave him a cautín (soldering gun), a tool for burning wood, and taught him how to use it. Not only was Ever fascinated by the opportunity, he began practicing formally at home with the new “toy.”

“Pyrography consists of drawing and burning what you want onto the wood. That’s what basically caught my attention, how beautiful the result looks like,” easily explains the teenager. On September 10 of 2021, he managed to be certified as a pyrography artisan by the Industrial Development Company after just four months of honing this skill.

Ever Cancel and his mother Damaris Muñoz.
Ever Cancel and his mother Damaris Muñoz. (XAVIER GARCIA)

“We’re very proud of him and his achievements. This is just the beginning of great things that wait for him in the future. We’re very happy because he’s developed his art in such a short time,” said Ever’s mother, Damaris Muñoz, excitedly. She confessed that her son already enjoyed drawing without anyone having imposed it on him.

“The truth is that he’s achieved a balance: with school, playing and art. He’s like any other kid; he has the normal life of a child, well-balanced. And I like that, because I don’t want him to lose what his childhood is supposed to be like...,” Damaris added.

For his part, Ever assures that since he discovered this art: “I feel better. I feel free to express my feelings.”

This is why now he not only draws on wood, but he paints pictures, makes mosaics and will soon learn how to carve wood. This is thanks to the fact that the carver from Aguada, Aurelio Lorenzo, recognized the boy’s ability and offered to teach him this skill.

Although he is growing as an artisan, Ever already exhibits his art pieces and sells them. If you are interested in purchasing any of his artworks, you can call 787-692-2304.

ACERCA DEL AUTOR
Diana Ojeda
