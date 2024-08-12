The municipality, in coordination with Education and the DRNA, will begin this week a series of inspections and training sessions that will be offered at the 11 schools in the town
August 12, 2024 - 6:53 PM
In preparation for the start of classes and in the face of the emergency caused by the continuous sightings of invasive snake species in Naranjito, the municipality, in coordination with the Department of Education and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA), will begin inspections in the town’s schools this Monday, while the initial call to the school community and particularly to the students is not to approach the animal if they identify its presence.
