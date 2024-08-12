Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
12 de agosto de 2024
84°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Alert in Naranjito schools due to snakes: “We don’t want any students to approach them”

The municipality, in coordination with Education and the DRNA, will begin this week a series of inspections and training sessions that will be offered at the 11 schools in the town

August 12, 2024 - 6:53 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The inspections and training are tied to the emergency declaration signed by Naranjito Mayor Orlando Ortiz Chevres on August 6, to address what he described as an increase in the presence of invasive snake species in his town, particularly reticulated pythons. (Shutterstock)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

In preparation for the start of classes and in the face of the emergency caused by the continuous sightings of invasive snake species in Naranjito, the municipality, in coordination with the Department of Education and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA), will begin inspections in the town’s schools this Monday, while the initial call to the school community and particularly to the students is not to approach the animal if they identify its presence.

RELATED
Tags
Naranjito
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
David Cordero Mercado
David Cordero MercadoArrow Icon
David Cordero Mercado es periodista investigativo y multimedia en el periódico El Nuevo Día. Es egresado del programa de Información y Periodismo de la Escuela de Comunicación (hoy FaCI) de la...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 12 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: