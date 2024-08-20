Although LUMA’s president, Juan Saca, insisted that there are reasonable prices, economists stressed that the discussion should be framed within the socioeconomic reality
Although LUMA’s president, Juan Saca, insisted that there are reasonable prices, economists stressed that the discussion should be framed within the socioeconomic reality
August 20, 2024 - 3:10 PM
While Puerto Rico does not experience the highest residential, commercial or industrial consumption rates - a status held by the state of Hawaii - the relative cost of energy in the archipelago exceeds the rest of the U.S. jurisdictions when the average income is taken into account, a reality that threatens the economic stability of families and businesses in the country on a daily basis.
