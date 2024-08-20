Opinión
20 de agosto de 2024
prima:Are energy costs extreme in Puerto Rico? Learn how rates are compare from the U.S. and the Caribbean

Although LUMA’s president, Juan Saca, insisted that there are reasonable prices, economists stressed that the discussion should be framed within the socioeconomic reality

August 20, 2024 - 3:10 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The cost of the residential rate in Puerto Rico is only surpassed by five states, according to the United States Energy Information Administration. (xavier.araujo@gfrmedia.com)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

While Puerto Rico does not experience the highest residential, commercial or industrial consumption rates - a status held by the state of Hawaii - the relative cost of energy in the archipelago exceeds the rest of the U.S. jurisdictions when the average income is taken into account, a reality that threatens the economic stability of families and businesses in the country on a daily basis.

Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico.
