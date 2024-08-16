After raising about $732 million for annual bill adjustments between 2018 and 2024, meter replacement will mean about $291 million in additional charges to subscribers, according to the public corporation’s fiscal plan
August 16, 2024 - 2:54 PM
After raising about $732 million for annual bill adjustments between 2018 and 2024, meter replacement will mean about $291 million in additional charges to subscribers, according to the public corporation’s fiscal plan
August 16, 2024 - 2:54 PM
“In a matter of weeks,” the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) will be in a position to choose which company will win the multimillion-dollar contract to replace the nearly 1.5 million mechanical meters that measure the water consumption of residential, commercial and institutional customers with an ultrasonic model that monitors the service and transmits the reading remotely, said the public corporation’s vice president, Arnaldo Jiménez.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: