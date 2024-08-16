Opinión
16 de agosto de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:The selection of the company that will change PRASA’s meters is in the final stretch

After raising about $732 million for annual bill adjustments between 2018 and 2024, meter replacement will mean about $291 million in additional charges to subscribers, according to the public corporation’s fiscal plan

August 16, 2024 - 2:42 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
All PRASA meters - residential, commercial and institutional - will be replaced by ultrasonic models that report consumption remotely. (Carlos Giusti/Staff)
Sharon Minelli Pérez
By Sharon Minelli Pérez
Periodista de Negociossharon.perez@gfrmedia.com

“In a matter of weeks,” the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) will be in a position to choose which company will win the multimillion-dollar contract to replace the nearly 1.5 million mechanical meters that measure the water consumption of residential, commercial and institutional customers with an ultrasonic model that monitors the service and transmits the reading remotely, said the public corporation’s vice president, Arnaldo Jiménez.

