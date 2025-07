A few days before the start of Bad Bunny’s 10-weekend residency, the Police and the Municipality of San Juan already have their security plan in place, which includes electronic surveillance of the grounds and streets surrounding the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, preventive patrols around public transportation and avenues, as well as alliances with the police forces of neighboring towns in view of the increase in nighttime activity with the arrival of visitors from all over the island and thousands of tourists.