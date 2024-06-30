Opinión
30 de junio de 2024
89°aguaceros
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Between “challenges” and “many lessons learned,” Genera PR completes its first year at the helm of PREPA’s fleet

The company celebrates the approval of key projects and the increase in generation capacity, while various sectors attribute inexperience to the company and insist on the cancellation of its contract

June 30, 2024 - 2:45 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The contract between the government and Genera PR provides that the company will receive a fixed annual payment of $22.5 million during its first five years of operation in Puerto Rico. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
By Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Periodista de Noticias

Recognizing that it has been a challenging period and that much remains to be done to achieve system stability, the company Genera PR celebrates its first anniversary this Monday in charge of the Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA) generating fleet with plans aimed at achieving “energy security” in Puerto Rico.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez
Génesis Ibarra VázquezArrow Icon
Génesis Ibarra Vázquez es periodista graduada en Comunicaciones de la Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, con experiencia en periodismo digital, radio y prensa escrita. Realizó su transición del mundo académico al...
