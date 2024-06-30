The company celebrates the approval of key projects and the increase in generation capacity, while various sectors attribute inexperience to the company and insist on the cancellation of its contract
June 30, 2024 - 2:45 PM
The company celebrates the approval of key projects and the increase in generation capacity, while various sectors attribute inexperience to the company and insist on the cancellation of its contract
June 30, 2024 - 2:45 PM
Recognizing that it has been a challenging period and that much remains to be done to achieve system stability, the company Genera PR celebrates its first anniversary this Monday in charge of the Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA) generating fleet with plans aimed at achieving “energy security” in Puerto Rico.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: