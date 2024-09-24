Opinión
Raúl Juliá
24 de septiembre de 2024
prima:Beware of being followed from the bank: warning of an increase in illegal appropriations from cars

As of mid-September, authorities had recorded over 2,000 incidents of theft of cash, firearms and other artifacts left in vehicles, the highest number since 2021

September 24, 2024 - 4:05 PM

Simulación de un hombre que rompe el cristal de un carro para robar.
Cases of thieves stealing valuables from cars increased this year, and the police urged the public to be careful not to leave cash or other valuables in vehicles. (Shutterstock)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

You go to a bank to withdraw cash and put it in a white envelope. You continue on your way to your car as you leave the branch. You keep the money in the glove compartment. You drive briefly to a shopping mall, and park to quickly run an errand, not realizing that a person was following you. When you return to your vehicle, you find the window broken and are shocked to learn that the envelope with the money has been stolen.

Puerto Rico
Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
