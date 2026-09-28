Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Puerto Rico’s congressional representation will shrink, although it remains to be seen by how much
With Nydia Velázquez’s retirement, the uphill battle facing Darren Soto’s reelection bid, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s possible new political aspirations, Puerto Rican representation in the House of Representatives could decline significantly
September 28, 2026 - 2:42 PM