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28 de septiembre de 2026
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prima:Puerto Rico’s congressional representation will shrink, although it remains to be seen by how much

With Nydia Velázquez’s retirement, the uphill battle facing Darren Soto’s reelection bid, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s possible new political aspirations, Puerto Rican representation in the House of Representatives could decline significantly

September 28, 2026 - 2:42 PM

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In the photo, Puerto Rican congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nydia Velázquez following a meeting with leaders of the Puerto Rican Independence Party, as part of meetings with various political and social sectors on the island held by the House Committee on Natural Resources in 2022. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

In the blink of an eye, Puerto Rican representation in Congress could shrink dramatically.

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Breaking NewsPuerto RicoNydia VelázquezAlexandria Ocasio CortezDarren SotoRitchie TorresEstados Unidos
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
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