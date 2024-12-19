Opinión
Raúl Juliá
20 de diciembre de 2024
84°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Budget resolution approval in doubt amid criticism from Elon Musk and republicans

The measure announced Tuesday would extend the budget through March, extend the farm bill through September 2025, allocate up to $110 billion for disaster mitigation and allow a pay raise for members of Congress

December 19, 2024 - 3:05 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Speaker Mike Johnson welcoming President-elect Donald Trump to Congress on November 13. (Alex Brandon)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Amid strong opposition from Republican conservatives and billionaire Elon Musk, congressional leadership is shuffling through alternatives to a resolution introduced Tuesday that would extend the federal budget through March 14, extend the farm bill through September 2025, allocate about $110 billion to mitigate recent natural disasters and raise congressional salaries.

Tags
Puerto RicoHUDDonald Trump
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
