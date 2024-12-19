The measure announced Tuesday would extend the budget through March, extend the farm bill through September 2025, allocate up to $110 billion for disaster mitigation and allow a pay raise for members of Congress
The measure announced Tuesday would extend the budget through March, extend the farm bill through September 2025, allocate up to $110 billion for disaster mitigation and allow a pay raise for members of Congress
Amid strong opposition from Republican conservatives and billionaire Elon Musk, congressional leadership is shuffling through alternatives to a resolution introduced Tuesday that would extend the federal budget through March 14, extend the farm bill through September 2025, allocate about $110 billion to mitigate recent natural disasters and raise congressional salaries.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
