Last year, the machines supplied by Dominion caused problems in the primaries and elections, but the agency does not rule out that the company will submit new proposals
January 24, 2025 - 12:42 PM
With the electoral cycle concluded, the plenary of the State Elections Commission (CEE) will focus this year on choosing the system to be used prospectively for the electronic vote counting, for which it has already begun the elaboration of a request for proposals and, although it is premature to know how much the project will cost the treasury, the alternate president Jessika Padilla Rivera said that it will involve a disbursement of millions.
