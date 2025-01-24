Opinión
Raúl Juliá
25 de enero de 2025
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
CEE will focus this year on finding new equipment for vote counting: "It's a major issue"

Last year, the machines supplied by Dominion caused problems in the primaries and elections, but the agency does not rule out that the company will submit new proposals

January 24, 2025 - 12:42 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
García Vélez detalló que la empresa, que está a cargo de los escrutinios electrónicos en unos 18 estados de los Estados Unidos, se hará cargo del almacenaje de todas las máquinas y del mantenimiento del "software" del equipo.
The 6,073 electronic voting machines provided by Dominion Voting Systems are already owned by the CEE. (xavier.araujo@gfrmedia.com)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

With the electoral cycle concluded, the plenary of the State Elections Commission (CEE) will focus this year on choosing the system to be used prospectively for the electronic vote counting, for which it has already begun the elaboration of a request for proposals and, although it is premature to know how much the project will cost the treasury, the alternate president Jessika Padilla Rivera said that it will involve a disbursement of millions.

Tags
CEEJessika Padilla RiveraPuerto RicoDominion Voting Systems
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Gloria Ruiz KuilanArrow Icon
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
