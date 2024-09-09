El Nuevo Día visited the confidential office of the Department of the Family where reports of child abuse are investigated and accompanied a social worker as she intervened in one of these cases
Every morning, before arriving at her job, Sandra, a social worker at the Department of the Family (DF), takes a deep breath, puts on her headphones and spends some time listening to meditations. She needs to reach the space of relaxation and balance to which she is taken before she pulls open the curtains that, in her case, for more than a decade, often bring her face to face with the worst of humanity.
