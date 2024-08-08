Opinión
8 de agosto de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Department of the Family to expand child abuse prevention services as plan approved under federal Family First Act

Governor Pedro Pierluisi noted that Puerto Rico became the first territory to have the endorsement of the U.S. government in the approval of the new plan

August 8, 2024 - 4:49 PM

Pedro Pierluisi indicated that the approval of the plan not only allows the Department of the Family to expand its services, but also to access more federal funds. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

Pedro Pierluisi announced on Thursday the approval of the Child Welfare Prevention Plan, aligned with the federal Family First Prevention Services Act, which refocuses some of the Department of the Family’s offerings and will allow for the recovery of some $60 million in federal funds that have been used over the past two years in programs aimed at addressing child abuse.

Tags
Pedro PierluisiPuerto Rico
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
