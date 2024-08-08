Governor Pedro Pierluisi noted that Puerto Rico became the first territory to have the endorsement of the U.S. government in the approval of the new plan
Governor Pedro Pierluisi noted that Puerto Rico became the first territory to have the endorsement of the U.S. government in the approval of the new plan
Pedro Pierluisi announced on Thursday the approval of the Child Welfare Prevention Plan, aligned with the federal Family First Prevention Services Act, which refocuses some of the Department of the Family’s offerings and will allow for the recovery of some $60 million in federal funds that have been used over the past two years in programs aimed at addressing child abuse.
