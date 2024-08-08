The situation has raised questions about the effectiveness of current health campaigns and educational curricula to prevent sexually transmitted diseases
August 8, 2024 - 2:24 PM
In the first six months of 2024, more than 400 young people were diagnosed with chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis in Puerto Rico, including pre-teens 14 years old or younger, which has raised concerns about the effectiveness of current health campaigns and educational curricula, as well as the discussion in homes and the community around sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).
