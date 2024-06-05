Experts discuss what happens when a sex offender is released from prison, and urged to use the Sex Offender Registry to be alert in communities
Experts discuss what happens when a sex offender is released from prison, and urged to use the Sex Offender Registry to be alert in communities
The recidivism of sex offenders such as the feminicide Hermes Ávila Vázquez -now charged with murdering another woman while on an extended pass- and Carlos López Maysonet -charged with raping an elderly woman while on probationary- again highlight doubts about the effectiveness of the rehabilitation processes in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR), a situation in which experts stressed the importance of maximizing the use of the Sex Offender Registry as a warning measure.
