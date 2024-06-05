The recidivism of sex offenders such as the feminicide Hermes Ávila Vázquez -now charged with murdering another woman while on an extended pass- and Carlos López Maysonet -charged with raping an elderly woman while on probationary- again highlight doubts about the effectiveness of the rehabilitation processes in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR), a situation in which experts stressed the importance of maximizing the use of the Sex Offender Registry as a warning measure.