Coamo: A natural delight

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Coamo.- The myth of the hot springs located at the top of an inactive volcano in the Las Flores sector of Barrio San Idelfonso in Villa de San Blas de Illescas that provides relief for various ailments has spread beyond the seas. It is composed of rich minerals such as iron, sulfur, and salts produced by natural boiling.

Although the theory of the volcano has been discarded and the scientific community points to the possible existence of an underground lake with water veins that somehow intertwine with magma chambers underground, the Coamo Hot Springs continue to be one of the municipality’s main attractions.

PUBLICIDAD

Thousands of visitors flock to the site annually to take advantage of its popular benefits.

1 / 11 | Where to take a selfie in Coamo. Redondel con letras de Coamo. - Isabel Ferré Sadurní

“I lived in Iceland, and there are hot springs there, but they have a strong sulfur smell. This (water) is much softer. It doesn’t just warm you up. It relieves arthritis, and I feel like I’m on a cloud,” said a tourist who identified himself as David from Boston.

Meanwhile, María Teresa Paz from Orocovis shared that she visits the Hot Springs at least once a month, where she finds relief for conditions like varicose veins.

The benefits that make the Coamo Hot Springs a must-visit spot include relief from physical ailments, improvement in skin conditions and fungi, as well as increased oxygenation of cells, among others.

Mirador Cerro Picó

“Coamo, center of the Universe,” a phrase coined by the Coamo-born lawyer and poet Elfren Bernier, seems to explain itself from the top of Mirador Cerro Picó in this town.

And it is because the imposing view from the main plaza of the Mirador (Lookout), located at the summit of the hill, allows visitors to appreciate the foot of La Cordillera Central (The Central Mountain Range) to the north, the municipalities of Orocovis and Barranquitas to the northwest, the Caribbean Sea to the south, and most of the barrios and the urban center of the town. In addition to the beautiful view at an elevation of 2,592 feet, the lookout has five other plazas or mini-stations that narrate the history of the town’s evolution, and a commercial space currently occupied by the restaurant Placeres del Mirador.

PUBLICIDAD

Church of San Blas de Illescas

In conjunction with the Porta Coeli Cathedral in San Germán, the Church of San Blas de Illescas in Coamo is one of the two oldest structures on the island, outside of Old San Juan, making it one of the most intriguing sites in the town.

“In addition to its significance as a religious center, the Cathedral remains about 65% of its original construction,” explained Dr. Luis Caldera, author of the books Coamo: Su Historia, volumes 1 and 2. Built in a Baroque style, the Cathedral was completed around 1884, and similar to San Germán and other towns on the island, tunnels have been found beneath it, which, according to Caldera, were used by residents of the urban center to seek shelter safely in the church during atmospheric events or attacks against the town.

Teatro Hollywood

The history of cinema in Coamo dates back to the early 20th century when a merchant from Juana Díaz played silent films in an improvised hall in the town plaza, according to Caldera. By 1917, a Coamo-based dentist named Ángel Cortés established a movie theater on Baldorioty Street, which operated until Hurricane San Felipe hit. The storm destroyed the wooden and zinc structure. “After San Felipe (1928), the building suffered significant damage, and Cortés did not continue with the business. Instead, he handed it over to the Redondo sisters, María and Emilia, women from high society who promoted the needle industry in Coamo. They repaired it and named it Teatro Hollywood,” the historian emphasized.

The silent film screenings of that era were accompanied by the musicalization of artists like José Ignacio Quintón and Coamo native Félix Manuel Rodríguez, better known as “Bobby Capó.”

PUBLICIDAD

In 2011, the former Teatro Hollywood building, which had been declared a public nuisance at that time, was acquired and renovated by the municipality, which operates it as a multipurpose center under a municipal entity.

Director of Economic Development for the Municipality Elvin Colón explained that the center combines the screening of new releases with previously screened films during prime times, along with hosting activities such as graduations, theater performances, stand-up comedy shows, and film festivals. “Since we only have one screening room and our contract with the distributor requires the film to be on the main schedule for at least three weeks, we can only purchase one film at a time. To make it more feasible, we are in the process of building a second screening room,” he added.

Puente Las Flores

Some of the attractions in the town of Coamo are the result of Mother Nature, while others are the product of human intervention. And there are cases like that of the Puente La Flores (Las Flores Bridge), where the efforts of man and nature concurred.