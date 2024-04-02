Somos Cidra: The various charms of the “Town of Eternal Spring”

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Cidra.- The “Town of Eternal Spring” offers natural spaces that ignite the adrenaline of fishing, kayaking, and hiking enthusiasts. They are complemented by the cool temperatures that characterize this town.

Cidra Lake is one of those perfect places to unwind and relax. It is home to a host of of species that enhance each visitor’s experience. It also has a lookout that allows visitors to see and enjoy their surroundings.

According to Gregoria Figueroa Cotto, who served as a municipal tour guide for nearly two decades, it is “an artificial lake dating back to 1945.”

“There are small plaques depicting the various species of flora and fauna in the area, such as bass and mullet, the little blue heron, the stork, and a wide variety of wild trees,” she stated.

“There’s also the town’s chair, which has the three colors of the flag: green, gold, and brown. It’s called the flag bridge, and it has the flags of the barrios. Sometimes, there are other flags, such as those representing cancer,” highlighted the resident of Cidra.

Another treasure of this town is Chorros de Perico, located between Barrio Monte Llano and Barrio Ceiba. At the location, you can witness an impressive waterfall that reveals the marvels of nature.

"Selfie Spot" con las letras de Cidra en la Plaza Pública detrás de la parroquia Nuestra Señora del Carmen.

“We also have Hacienda Sabanera, which is a recreational area surrounded by the lake. The hacienda used to be a venue for Paso Fino horse shows before the municipality acquired it; it now has a swimming pool and a gazebo,” she emphasized.

And for history buffs, this town still preserves the ruins of the old Puente Arenas, also known as the Río La Plata Bridge. This structure was built in 1894 and connects the municipalities of Cidra and Cayey, spanning the longest river on the island: La Plata.

“This is the longest and most important colonial iron bridge that existed at one time... So much so that it still prevails,” stated historian and president of Patronato Cidreño, Laura Torres.

Tourists and locals alike currently visit the area to appreciate the views, learn about its history, and take photographs.

But Cidra offers more, and therefore, a tour of the urban center piques curiosity about other historical structures such as the Nuestra Señora del Carmen Parish. “This building was initially constructed with a thatched roof and palm leaves and was considered one of the most important architectural attractions of the city until 1952,” highlighted Torres.

Over the years, various atmospheric phenomena have caused damage to the structure, resulting in the loss of its original facade. However, it still retains its essence.

Just steps away from the church is the old town hall, built in 1818. This two-story structure housed on its first floor an emergency room, a medical dispensary, and the court of peace.

The second level was used for the offices of the mayor, the treasurer, the school principal, and the civil registry. Three years ago, Patronato Cidreño acquired the premises with the intention of converting them into a museum. The project is currently underway.

Figueroa Cotto recalled that the town hall was known as the “king’s house at the time, because during those years, the Spanish government was in control. It wasn’t until after 1925 that it was used as the town hall.

“Adjacent to the plaza, there’s a quaint barbershop dating back to 1950 to 1956; we consider it a charming spot. Today, that barbershop retains its original facade and marked a moment of change or transition. Before the 1950s, Cidra was primarily agricultural and relied on farming, but after that period, it began to evolve and industrialize,” she recalled.

“The barbershop is like a key point because haircuts were paid by bartering; they exchanged small produce because that was the basis of the economy before the 1950s. The jibaritos (farmers) paid for their haircuts with little chickens, small fruits, among other things,” she confessed.

Likewise, José de Diego Street preserves one of the most significant cultural centers on the island, housed in a building that once hosted the Iberia Theater, constructed in 1926. This two-story building served as a venue for the screening of the era’s silent films.

“It’s called the Teatro Iberia in honor of Francisco Mendoza’s daughter, who was the owner of the cinema-theater located here. It was during the silent film era. She used to play the piano to provide a certain ambiance (to the films),” highlighted Torres.

Since 1979, the space has been known as the Centro Cultural Cidreño (“Cidra Cultural Center”). The first level is used as an auditorium where theater performances and book presentations take place. It is also used to teach classes in various artistic disciplines.